Some kids are bounced around in foster care their entire life, and then there becomes an age where they can no longer be a part of that system. New Destiny Pathways takes young ladies who fall under this criteria, and provides them with everything from a roof over their head to life skills.

See how New Destiny Pathways and The Rapid play a very important part in helping these young women create a new life for themselves.

For more information on their services, visit their Facebook page.