Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run.
The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s ceremony, and it didn’t take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.
Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted “Oprah/Michelle 2020.” Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical “Hamilton” tweeted “She’s running. A new day is on the way.”
Winfrey’s longtime partner Stedman Graham tells the Los Angeles Times “It’s up to the people” whether she will be president, adding “she would absolutely do it.”
Winfrey brought the typically rowdy crowd to silence and tears with her speech.
She spoke of seeing Sidney Poitier win an Academy Award when she was a girl, and weaved it into the #MeToo movement.
Shabadoo Simmons
We currently have a semi-literate dotard in the oval Office so hey, why not!
Old Bob
Oprah certainly opens her mouth before she thinks just like Trump.
On another subject. If a lady wants to be treated like a lady I think she should dress like one .I am not say they were people there last night dressed like a tramp. That’s for you to decide.