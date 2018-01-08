Parchment Couple grateful for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. -- A couple from Parchment who left their Christmas lights up for several months last year are back in the news.

Michael Rice and his wife Laura touched a lot of hearts when Michael left Christmas lights up until late spring while his wife was in the hospital battling pneumonia. He vowed to keep them up until she got home.

Now more than a year later, he's still standing by her side.

Laura says Michael still has a way of making her heart skip a beat.

“I wake up every day thanking god for him," says Laura Rice. "Thanking god I’m alive and that I can spend some more time with him.”

Michael says he knows how important Christmas is to his wife, and it makes him happy to see her so happy.