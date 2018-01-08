WEST MICHIGAN- It’s a sloppy and slick commute as you return to work and school this morning. Snow has almost come to a close completely already, and the sun’s actually going to come out later on!
Snow ending this morning
-
Snow develops tonight
-
Even for a place that gets a ton of snow, this was a record-breaking two days for Erie
-
Halloween snowflakes not so scary
-
Rain changing to snow during windy Saturday
-
Brrr! After record snow, bitter cold ahead for northern U.S.
-
-
Brrr! After record snow, bitter cold ahead for northern US
-
Watch for slick roads in the morning
-
Winter Weather Advisory extended into tomorrow morning
-
Wednesday morning snow totals
-
Drying out by this evening for trick-or-treaters
-
-
First flakes of the season this weekend
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 27
-
Snow chances remain through Saturday morning