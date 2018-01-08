Spectrum Health to display GRPS students’ artwork through contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spectrum Health and the Grand Rapids Public Schools have partnered up once again to put together a student art competition highlighting students' pieces at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

This is Spectrum Health's second time hosting this event, with this year's theme being "Health, Hope and Healing Through Art."

Students from Grand Rapids Public Schools in grades 6 through 8 can enter their art into the contest. Teachers will submit then submit the top three pieces from each grade to Spectrum Health to be evaluated by a panel of judges.

Judges will then pick a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner in each grade, along with an overall "Best of Show" piece. 1st place winners and "Best of Show" will have their artwork professionally framed and hung in the hospital for one year.

On Thursday after the judges have picked the winners, Spectrum Health will be hosting a free community open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Butterworth Hospital.