Beer City gets a new brewery; Brass Ring Brewing opens Thursday

Posted 11:50 AM, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:49AM, January 9, 2018

There's always room for one more brewing company in Grand Rapids, right? Brass Ring Brewing is the latest addition to Beer City USA, and is opening its doors to beer lovers everywhere on Thursday.

Brass Ring Brewing serves style specific, small batch, traditional pub-style ales, porters, and stouts. They also have an extensive food menu featuring appetizers, signature beer cheese, charcuterie boards, sandwiches, soups and more.

The grand opening will take place on Thursday, January 11 at 4 p.m.

For more information on their brews, food menu and more, visit brassringbrewing.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s