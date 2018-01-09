Beer City gets a new brewery; Brass Ring Brewing opens Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's always room for one more brewing company in Grand Rapids, right? Brass Ring Brewing is the latest addition to Beer City USA, and is opening its doors to beer lovers everywhere on Thursday.

Brass Ring Brewing serves style specific, small batch, traditional pub-style ales, porters, and stouts. They also have an extensive food menu featuring appetizers, signature beer cheese, charcuterie boards, sandwiches, soups and more.

The grand opening will take place on Thursday, January 11 at 4 p.m.

For more information on their brews, food menu and more, visit brassringbrewing.com.