Griffins player lends opposing player his vehicle to get home for birth of son

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. - Milwaukee Admirals player Pierre-Cedric Labrie started the new year with a new baby, but he almost wasn't home to see the birth.

Labrie was in Grand Rapids New Year's Eve playing the Grand Rapids Griffins when he got the call in the middle of the night that his son, Lionel, was on the way.

He searched trying to find a flight or a quick ride back to Milwaukee, but couldn't find anything that would get him there in time. But, one of his teammates had an idea.

That player got him in touch with Griffins goalie Tom McCollum who loaned Labrie his vehicle and he was on his way.

Labrie got to the Milwaukee hospital about 45 minutes before Lionel was born.