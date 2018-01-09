× Guards lead Hope into rivalry matchup with Calvin

HOLLAND, Mich — Senior Dante Hawkins and junior Jason Beckman combine to average 39 points per game this season through the 1st 13 games. Hawkins missed 3 games with a hand injury and was limited somewhat when he returned after turning his ankle. Hawkins says he is now 100% and ready to go. When healthy, Hawkins and Beckman often make it tough on opponents.

“I think our chemistry is good” Hawkins said. “He makes my job easier, he can put the ball in the basket in so many different ways and he`s such an efficient scorer that I just feel like I need to get him open and get him easy shots.”

“I would say me and Dante can be pretty dangerous as a duo but that feeds off all the other guys on the court as well” Beckman said. “Rob, Dennis, Ted setting good screens, passing, moving on defense, locking up boxing out, so I`d say that me and Dante get most of the attention but it`s those guys doing little things that give us that opportunity.”

Hope hosts Calvin Wednesday night in the 197th meeting of "The Rivalry", while Hawkins has played in a bunch of them, this will be Beckman's 1st after transferring from Alma.

"They said it`s probably the biggest game I`ll play in as far as crowd and atmosphere and I`ve heard it`s just a wild environment as a whole" Beckman added. "Honestly all week professors, everyone at restaurants, people are just saying good luck the rivalry will be crazy so I`m just excited to get to be a part of it."

The game tips at 8 p.m. at Hope's Devos Fieldhouse.