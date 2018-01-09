Learn how to repair drywall and more at the Remodeling & New Home Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether it's time to remodel the house, or starting fresh by building a new home, there are plenty of ideas for the latest trends in home design at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place this weekend.

Mike with Home Repair Services, who will be featured at the show, came on the show to teach us how easy it is to fix drywall in the house.

Learning to fix dry wall is just one of the many classes Home Repair Services, and other vendors, will be teaching at the show.

The Remodeling and New Homes Show will take place January 12-14. Tickets range from $4 to $16 for day or weekend passes.

For a complete list of vendors, class times, and more visit buildremodelgr.com.