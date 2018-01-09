× ‘Mr. K’, teacher at GRPS Zoo School, dies unexpectedly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Students, parents and fellow teachers are mourning the loss of a longtime Grand Rapids school teacher.

Principal Greg Ramey sent a note home to parents Tuesday that Mr. Dennis Kretschman of the Grand Rapids Public Schools Zoo School died unexpectedly.

Kretschman, known as Mr. K to students, was part of the foundation of the Zoo School and have been impacting students and families for over 40 years, according to the letter.

Dear Zoo School Parent(s)/Guardian(s):

It is with a heavy heart that I write you today to inform you about the unexpected death of one of our teachers, Mr. Dennis Kretschman.

Mr. Kretschman was a beloved part of the foundation of Zoo School, and his passion for place-based education and memorable, hands-on learning helped shape the school into what it is today. His impact on students and families over the past 40 years simply cannot be measured. Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, and the Zoo School family…

Please keep the Kretschman family in your thoughts during this very difficult time.

Counselors are available for students, families and staff today.

Video of Mr. Kretschman from the Zoo School: