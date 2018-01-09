How you can help conserve wildlife at PJ Hoffmaster Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Pure Michigan experience almost always includes a trip outdoors to take in and appreciate the beautiful nature the state is blessed with. One of those places is PJ Hoffmaster Park, a park that is so close to the lake, visitors can hear the waves of Lake Michigan while taking a hike.

Todd took a trip out to their park to learn more about the conservation efforts taking place, and how the community can get involved protecting the nature surrounding the park.

One of the biggest conservation efforts being run in the park is managing an invasive species called Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, a small insect that only feeds on Hemlock trees, killing the tree in the process.

For more information about Michigan's parks and conservation efforts, visit hereformioutdoors.org.