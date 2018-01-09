× Police investigate reported carjacking in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are asking for help locating a suspect following a reported carjacking in Kalamazoo on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:21 a.m. in the 700 block of Wheaton Avenue.

According to a press release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety , the female victim was sitting in her car at the time of the incident. The armed male suspect reportedly demanded the woman get out of the vehicle, but he lost control leaving the driveway and crashed into a snowbank.

Police say the suspect ran off and got away, but they were able to recover stolen items in the 600 block of Minor Street in Kalamazoo.

Authorities noted in the press release, the suspect is described as a black male in his twenties, approximately 6″0′, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. The suspect reportedly has a light complexion with prominent freckles on his face.