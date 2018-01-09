Report: Michigan couple wanted in 4-year-old’s death arrested in Georgia

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan couple accused in the death of a 4-year-old girl was reportedly arrested Tuesday in Georgia.

FOX 2 Detroit reports Candice Diaz and Brad Fields were arrested by US Marshals in Lake Park, Georgia near the Florida state line.

The two are accused in the death of Diaz’s daughter, who was found unresponsive Jan. 1 at a home in Sumpter Township. The girl was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Her death was ruled a homicide Jan. 3.

An autopsy found the girl had “multiple traumatic injuries” and “signs of Battered Child Syndrome (multiple injuries, multiple sites, multiple ages),” police said.

The two are being held in a Georgia jail and face various charges, including murder, child abuse and torture, according to FOX 2.

Some information in this story was from a previous CNN Wire report