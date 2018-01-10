14 students evaluated after school bus crash in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. – Several students were onboard a school bus that was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Centre Avenue, according to a Portage Public Schools representative.  The bus was heading to Central Elementary School.

The district says that 14 students were evaluated at the scene for injuries.  13 of those students were released to the parents at the scene.  One student was taken to the hospital because their parents weren’t able to come to the scene.

No students have been reported to be injured.

The remainder of the students onboard were taken to school by a different bus.

 

