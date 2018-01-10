Neighbors in northeast G.R. alert sleeping residents to fire inside their house

Posted 7:02 PM, January 10, 2018, by , Updated at 08:54PM, January 10, 2018

FOX 17/Eric Brefka photo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  Neighbors who saw smoke coming from a house on Grand Rapids’ northeast side Wednesday afternoon alerted two people sleeping inside, and they got out safely.

It began just after 5 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene in the 3500 block of Brandau Drive told FOX 17’s Rebecca Russell it was a small fire that began in the living room, in a pile of items on the floor, including clothes.

Crews didn’t bring any hoses indoors to put out the flames. Instead, they brought the burning items outdoors.

A fire investigator was summoned to the scene, but a spokesperson said the fire didn’t appear suspicious in origin.

No exterior damage was done to the home. However, as a safety precaution, fire officials advised the residents not to sleep there overnight.

Interior damages were still being assessed early Wednesday evening.

