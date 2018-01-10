A mix of weather the next 3 days

WEST MICHIGAN- First things first, pun intended. We’re going to have a wintry mix on Friday morning. But it’s what’s coming before the big change that has a lot of people excited.

Much warmer air will continue to move in today and through the day on Thursday. This is obviously quite the shock to the system after a lot of us have almost gotten used to areas well below 0 in the morning, and then temperatures struggling to reach 10 by the afternoon. As a result of this warmer air and steady rain, a lot of this snowpack will melt. Fog is expected to develop, too. Many of you I’ve talked to are excited!

On the other hand, those with winter weather dependent businesses don’t want the snow to go away. I don’t blame you, but it’s going to return quickly, starting with a “mix.” I told you it was punny. Slick spots in the morning as we drop from the low 50s to the low 30s are expected. This is when we’re going to see that transition from freezing rain and sleet to snow.

Slick spots will develop as temperatures fall very quickly. All areas that picked up a decent amount of rain can expect that to freeze very quickly in addition to the wintry precipitation we’ll receive Friday morning. Eventually, a northwest wind blows in and drops our temperatures the rest of the day, drying us out.