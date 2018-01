× Additional performances added to LaughFest lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three more shows have been added to this year’s lineup for the annual Gilda’s LaughFest.

Performances by John Mulaney, Rik Roberts and Teresa Thome have all been added to this year’s fest.

Two other events have been added, mainly for the kids: Super Saturday Kids Zone and Kids Rock Hip Hop Dance Party.

Tickets for LaughFest go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. To buy your tickets, click here.