Bicyclist hit and killed in Holland crash

HOLLAND, Mich. — Waverly Road in Holland is closed at 32nd Street after a crash involving a bicyclist.

Dispatch tells FOX 17 that a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle at that location.

We’re told Waverly Road is expected to be closed while crews investigate.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

It is not clear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story.