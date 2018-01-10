× Hamilton Chief: Kitchen fire does $30,000 to $40,000 damage to 48th Street house

HAMILTON, Mich. — A mother and a daughter escaped with a baby from their house after the kitchen caught on fire late Wednesday afternoon in Allegan County.

Hamilton Fire Department Chief Dale Haverdink tells FOX 17 there were no injuries.

It’s a single-story, ranch-style house. The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m., at 3702 – 48th Street, near Lincoln Road. Crews from the Overisel and Saugatuck fire departments assisted Hamilton firefighters.

“It was caused by overheated grease”, says Haverdink, who estimates damages were between $30,000 and $40,000. He says the fire was contained to the kitchen.

The fire was brought under control in less than an hour, according to county dispatchers.