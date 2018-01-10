Calvin led by 12 points at the half, but the Flying Dutchman fought hard in the second half to win and move to 2-1 in MIAA play.
Hope Comes Back to Win 77-72
-
Hope Men Win 86-77 Over Kalamazoo
-
Calvin’s Derrick DeVries thriving since joining the starting lineup
-
Wyoming Wins In Overtime Thriller Over Jenison
-
Hope Hosts Exhibition Games for Hurricane Relief
-
Cooper Smith leads Hackett to win over West Catholic
-
-
Calvin Christian Wins 66-45
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 9
-
Hope Wins 4th Straight Holland Sentinel Classic Trophy
-
GR Union Cruises to Win at Battle of I96
-
No. 21 Michigan dominates Maryland in 1st half in 35-10 win
-
-
Godwin Heights Moves To 5-1
-
Stafford-led Lions beat Bears 20-10, stay in playoff picture
-
Calvin volleyball team heads out for the NCAA Tournament