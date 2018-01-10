Hope Comes Back to Win 77-72

Posted 11:41 PM, January 10, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope men's basketball team moved their all-time record over Calvin to 102-95 with a 77-72 win over the Knights on Wednesday at Devos Fieldhouse.

Calvin led by 12 points at the half, but the Flying Dutchman fought hard in the second half to win and move to 2-1 in MIAA play.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s