Man found stabbed to death in GR, woman in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A death investigation is underway in Grand Rapids not far from the John Ball Zoo.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Hovey Street SW just before midnight Wednesday for multiple reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers say they found a man dead on the front porch of a home. The victim is being identified only as a man in his 40’s.

Police say a woman is in custody in connection to the man’s death saying the two had “relations”.

