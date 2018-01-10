Man found stabbed to death in GR, woman in custody

Posted 1:47 AM, January 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:11AM, January 10, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A death investigation is underway in Grand Rapids not far from the John Ball Zoo.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Hovey Street SW just before midnight Wednesday for multiple reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers say they found a man  dead on the front porch of a home. The victim is being identified only as a man in his 40’s.

Police say a woman is in custody in connection to the man’s death saying the two had “relations”.

We have a crew on the scene. Stay with FOX 17 on Facebook, our website, and on-air starting at 4:30 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s