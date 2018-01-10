Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A Grand Rapids Griffins player showed that it doesn't matter what jersey players wear when it comes to sportsmanship. He helped an opponent get back to Milwaukee, just in time for the birth of his son.

Pierre-Cedric Labrie plays for the Admirals, he found out his wife went into labor just hours before his team was set to play against the griffins on New Year's Eve. Labrie says he woke up to a phone call in the middle of the night, and was desperate to get back to Milwaukee, but he couldn't find a ride that would get him there in time.

Lucky for him, one of this teammates reached out to Griffins goaltender Tom McCollum, who loaned Labrie his truck. He made it there just in time for the birth of his son.

Labrie and McCollum met up a few days later, when the Griffins traveled to Milwaukee for a game.

2. Expansion plans for the Motown Museum in Detroit just got a major boost.

On Tuesday, the museum announced that the Detroit Auto Dealers Association donated $75,000 for the project. The association will officially present the museum with the gift on the 19th at the Detroit Auto Show's Charity preview. That event will feature a performance from the "Four Tops," one of Motown's earliest groups.

The expansion will coast a total of $50 million, and will be built around the existing structure.

Berry Gordy started Motown in 1959, and the label eventually relocated to California in 1972.

3. Amazon's Alexa will soon ride shotgun with Toyota drivers. The Japanese automaker announced plans to embed the voice-activated technology in some of its cars.

Alexa will be available in certain Toyota and Lexus vehicles equipped with special software in 2018. Toyota plans to expand the technology into more models in 2019.

The move will allow drivers to use the speech-command system to order navigation, get the news, and add items to a shopping cart.

4. After more than 40 years, Starbucks is making its biggest menu change ever by adding something new: a Blonde Espresso.

So what makes this different than the signature espresso? The original is a bold, intense dark roast, while the new blonde blend is more smooth and more sweet.

The Blonde Espresso can be added to any drink.

5. It turns out a lot of Americans don't want to tip anymore. A survey from Zagat, a restaurant rating website, found that on average Americans tip around 18 percent.

However 43 percent are in favor of getting rid of tipping altogether, even if it mean raising menu prices.

Meanwhile, people in Philadelphia are the best tippers, typically leaving about 20 percent. People in Portland are the worst, leaving on average 16 percent.

the survey also found that Americans go out to eat almost five times a week.