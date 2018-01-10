× No injuries in Lakeview business fire

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Officials are investigating what sparked a fire inside a business late Tuesday night.

It happened at the Little China restaurant, 9743 N. Greenville Road in Lakeview, around 11:26 p.m.

Firefighters say when they arrived, flames were visible from the roof.

Crews tell us the restaurant sustained minor smoke and water damage but says the structure damage was minimal.

We’re told no one was inside the time of the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

The chief says the fire could have been a lot worse but they were able to knock it down rather quickly.