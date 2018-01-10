× No snow storm for West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — For several days this week you may have heard the buzz about a possible snow storm affecting West Michigan with several inches. It was supposed to come in Friday night and Saturday. But the forecast models never really agreed on which way to track the low.

Take a look at one of our forecast models…valid for Friday night. Note the “L” on the East Coast. That track is much further south/east of Michigan than it was earlier in the week when it looked as if it could affect Michigan…at the very least…the Detroit area.

Next…take a look at the same forecast graphic valid on Saturday morning. Note the “L” or low pressure system is clearing tracking in to the Northeast United States. No threat for Michigan! These surface maps show the placement of pressure systems, sea level pressure lines or isobars, and all the color is precipitation. It’s what meteorologists use each and everyday to help forecast the weather.

We mentioned many times this week that this system would likely track south/east of our area and be more of a player for the East Coast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast United States. While we may have dodged a snow bullet this time, these unseasonably warmer temperatures will drive a pattern change that will indeed return us to another Arctic blast.

Temperatures will begin dropping Thursday night with some freezing rain, sleet, or snow showers possible overnight in to Friday morning. Afterwards…behind the cold front, Arctic air will begin dropping temperatures throughout Friday and highs the rest of the weekend and in to next week will remain in the teens and low 20s.

Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather, including satellite, radar, temperatures, and wind chills.