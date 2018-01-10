Police release sketch of Grand Rapids rape suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault that happened last month.

The rape happened at about 1:30 a.m. December 28 in the 4200 block of Oak Park Drive SE, according to police. Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the woman and raped her. He then ran from the scene.

The suspect is described as a 21-23 year old black man, about 6’0″ tall and 160 lbs. He has short, black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark colored jacket with a hood pulled up, blue jeans, and possibly a larger-sized Nike shoe. The gun was described as being a larger-framed black semi-automatic handgun.

Police have released the following composite sketch of the suspect. Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3422, Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or message Grand Rapids police on their Facebook page.