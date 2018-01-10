School bus hits teen driver at entrance to Grand Haven HS

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A Grand Haven High School student was ticketed Wednesday morning after pulling in front of a high school bus causing a collision.

The incident happened at the entrance to the high school at 17001 Ferris Street just before 7:30 a.m.

Deputies say the 16-year-old from West Olive turned left in front of the bus at the entrance to the school. The bus hit his vehicle in the passenger side.

No one was hurt in either vehicle. The teen was ticketed for failure to yield to a school bus.