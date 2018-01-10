St. Julian wines you should drink in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The wine industry has grown so much, providing wineos with thousands of wines to taste and enjoy. But with so many styles and tastes, where should you start?

Vice President and head wine maker from St. Julian Winery, Nancie Oxley, recommends some wines that people should be drinking in 2018.

St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier, Dundee, and one opening soon in Rockford.

For a complete list of wines available at St. Julian Winery, visit stjulian.com.