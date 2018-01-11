3 years later, search for murder suspect Butch Knight continues

ALLEGAN, Mich. — This week marks three years since Harold “Butch” Knight called police to tell them that he murdered his wife Sara. The call kicked off a manhunt that is still in the works and that even today has authorities puzzled.

Investigators say Knight killed Sara on Jan. 11, 2015. He called police on the morning of Jan. 13 to tell them he strangled her.

“It’s frustrating because you kind of feel like you’re… not failing at your job, but you’re not as successful as you want to be,” Steve Hetherington with the U.S. Marshals Service told FOX 17 during a 2017 interview.

The case has kept officials and Sara’s family in constant anguish. Butch Knight, a Navy veteran and former accountant, has outrun them at every turn.

He last known sighting was at a Wal-Mart store in Maine in early 2015, where he was caught on surveillance camera with dyed hair and beard. Police also found Sara’s car left behind in a parking lot.

Tips have taken investigators as far as Alaska, to no avail.

Following Sara’s death, family members told FOX 17 they believe she had been planning to leave Butch. Authorities say Butch is hard of hearing and has a large scar on his abdomen.

Police believe he’s been taking odd jobs that pay cash to survive off the radar.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police, the U.S. Marshals Service or Silent Observer at 800-554-3633.