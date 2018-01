Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking to remodel the kitchen or bathroom? Find the latest trends in bathroom and kitchen design at the Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place this weekend.

Randy Joppy from Standard Kitchens discusses the types of trends and designs people will see at the show.

The Remodeling and New Homes Show will take place January 12-14. Tickets range from $4 to $16 for day or weekend passes.

For a complete list of vendors, class times, and more visit buildremodelgr.com.