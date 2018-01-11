Kzoo Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects behind string of mail thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Sheriffs Office is sending a stern message to residents in the Galesburg, Richland and Comstock areas: Keep a close eye on your mail, mail carriers and bank accounts. Since mid-December, there’s been 50 reports of mail thefts coming from those areas and they believe a small network of people may be behind the criminal activity.

“If you see something, say something,” said Sheriff Richard Fuller during an interview at the department. “Call us and we will do something.”

They said the suspects are pretending to be mail carriers, going up and down rural roads and opening up mailboxes with the red flags up. They then rummage through the mail and take out anything that appears to be checks.

“Some of the checks that have been cashed, have been cashed locally,” said Sheriff Fuller. “They’re altered. They’re changed as to the amounts. They are signed on the back as if they are the person.”

Residents won’t notice it until weeks later, they said. The department recommends noting the time when the real mail carriers come through the neighborhoods. If possible, without putting yourself in harm’s way, get a good look at the person, the vehicle and the license plate.

“Somebody’s watching these people do it and didn’t know that was going on,” said Sheriff Fuller. “So thats why we’re putting out this message. Hopefully we can get the help we need from the citizens so we can help the citizens.”

***Anyone with tips and information is asked to called the Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100***