× MSP: Investigators Arrest Kentwood Man Before Alleged Illicit Meeting with 12-Year-Old

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police say detectives arrested a 40-year-old man before he could meet with a 12-year-old child for “the purposes of sexual contact and exploitation.”

The bust of Jeramy Lee Vanderkodde of Kentwood occurred on January 1, after detectives tracked his Internet activity. They say he had arranged to meet with the child in a shopping mall parking lot.

State Police say Vanderkodde has been arraigned on charges of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, Solicitation of a Minor for Immoral Purposes, and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

Participating in the investigation and arrest were the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and members of the MSP Rockford post and Grand Rapids Police Department.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit says parents should speak to their children about how to safely use the Internet. A comprehensive list of resources is available on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website.

If you have information regarding possible child exploitation, report it to the Cyber Tipline site.