ALLEGAN CO., Mich - Oscar, the dog found last year in a dumpster, is now healthy and ready to go to his forever home.

Workers at Luvnpupz said he was very starved and suffering from a contagious skin infection. They decided to name the Pitbull-mix after "Oscar" the Sesame Street character.

After months in foster care, Oscar is healthy and ready for adoption.

To apply, head to the Luvnpupz website to fill out their pre-adoption form.