Sam’s Club closing 63 stores

(AP) – A Walmart official says the company is closing 63 Sam’s Club stores across the country. About 10 of those stores will be repurposed into e-commerce distribution sites.

The official said at least eight stores closed Thursday and the rest would shutter in the coming weeks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss details of the decision publicly.

The closures came on the same day that Walmart announced it would boost its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour and hand out one-time cash bonuses.

The Walmart official said it would too soon to know how many jobs would be eliminated with the Sam’s Club closures. He said some employees would be re-hired at other Walmart locations or at the newly created e-commerce distribution sites.

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

In Michigan, FOX 17 has learned the Lansing and Farmington Hills stores are on the list to close or be re-purposed.