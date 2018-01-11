Two Indiana men arrested for breaking into Cass Co. home

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two Indiana men have been arrested in Cass County for allegedly breaking into a home.

The Cass County Sheriff says they were called to assist the Silver Creek Township Police at a reported break-in in progress Thursday morning at about 2:30 a.m. in the 31000 block of Magician Lake Terrace. There, they found a suspicious vehicle and a home that had been broken into.

K9 officer Faust tracked the suspects from the back door of the home for about a half mile through other yards and a wooded area, before finding the two men hiding in the woods.

The suspects, a 26-year-old from Michigan City and a 29-year-old from Elkhart, are currently lodged at the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges.