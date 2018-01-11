Wine, Women and Wellness event happening tonight

Posted 11:12 AM, January 11, 2018, by , Updated at 11:11AM, January 11, 2018

There are three things that go along nicely: women, wine and wellness. La Vie Chiropractic is hosting a girls' night out focusing on all of those things tonight.

At Wine, Women and Wellness, women can come together to connect, shop, relax, and focus on themselves. There will also be discussions on different women's health issues and how stress affects women's daily lives.

LaVie Chiropractic will also be collecting new or unused feminine hygiene products for women's shelters across West Michigan.

The event will take place at Baker's Loft at 40 Logan Street South West at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public, but need to RSVP.

