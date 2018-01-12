Active Saturdays happening throughout January at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is a great place to enjoy mother nature all year round. Now have even more fun this winter with their Active Saturdays program! Here's what's going on in the month of January:

  • January 13: Birds, Winter Birding Hike
  • January 20: Trees, Identification and Story Time
  • January 27: Animals, ID Animal Tracks and Animal Adaptations

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is located at 701 West Cloverdale Road in Hastings.

For more information on Active Saturdays and other events, visit cedarcreekinstitute.org or call (269)-721-4190.

