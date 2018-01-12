Calvin Women Ready for Undefeated Hope on Saturday

Since women's basketball became an official MIAA sport in 1978, Calvin leads the all-time series with Hope 50-46. But since 2000, Hope holds a 32-15 advantage.
Calvin senior Ali Spayde said the records never matter. "You know they're good every year. We're good every year. We've beaten them when they've been undefeated before so I don`t think it's too scary or anything. I think it's definitely a great challenge."
A challenge they hope can continue their momentum in the MIAA conference, senior Bre Luurtsema added. "We had a tough loss to Trine and that kind of kicked us and got us going. This would be a big win for us if we can get it on Saturday and we're just gonna keep working hard and go from there."