Calvin Women Ready for Undefeated Hope on Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --The Calvin and Hope women's basketball teams face off for the first time this season on Saturday at 3pm.

Since women's basketball became an official MIAA sport in 1978, Calvin leads the all-time series with Hope 50-46. But since 2000, Hope holds a 32-15 advantage.

Calvin senior Ali Spayde said the records never matter. "You know they're good every year. We're good every year. We've beaten them when they've been undefeated before so I don`t think it's too scary or anything. I think it's definitely a great challenge."

A challenge they hope can continue their momentum in the MIAA conference, senior Bre Luurtsema added. "We had a tough loss to Trine and that kind of kicked us and got us going. This would be a big win for us if we can get it on Saturday and we're just gonna keep working hard and go from there."