Chris Matthews apologizes for Cosby comment

Posted 7:35 PM, January 12, 2018, by

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — MSNBC’s Chris Matthews apologized for joking about a “Bill Cosby pill” while awaiting an interview with Hillary Clinton two years ago.

Outtake footage obtained by the website The Cut showed Matthews in an Iowa fire station, asking if he could “have some of the queen’s waters.” Then he said, “where’s that Bill Cosby pill I brought with me?”

The reference was to accusations that Cosby drugged and assaulted women.

Matthews said that it was a terrible comment he made in poor taste when the Cosby case was in the headlines. He said, “I deeply regret it and I’m sorry.”

1 Comment

  • Clucko

    Don’t worry, Chris, unlike Trump, or any other conservative, the media will sweep this under the rug by tomorrow, if they haven’t already.

    Reply