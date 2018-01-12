Covenant Christian charges past Tri-Unity Christian

WALKER, Mich--- Covenant Christian entered the night with a record of 8-2 they hosted 6-1 Tri-Unity Christian. The Chargers leaned on senior Carson Meulenberg and his show stealing dunks to come away with the 54-39 victory.
