Galesburg to contract police services from Kalamazoo sheriff

GALESBURG, Mich. – There will be a new sheriff in town in Galesburg, Michigan.

Actually, it will be the Kalamazoo County Sheriff.

According to the Kalamazoo County Undersheriff, the city of Galesburg will now contract their policing services through the county sheriff’s department.

The City of Galesburg, which has a population of just over 2,000, disbanded their department recently.