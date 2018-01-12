Holland police still searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal bicycle crash

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 20-year-old man dead early Wednesday.

Investigators say Johnathan Herlein was riding his bike to work around 5 a.m. on Waverly between 24th and 32nd Street. Herlein was riding south in the lane of traffic when he was hit by a car and knocked off his bike. Cpt. Keith Mulder with the Holland Police Department says a second vehicle also hit him.

“The driver that hit the bike initially stopped and called 911 right away,” said Cpt. Mulder. “There was a second vehicle, that right after the first vehicle hit the bike, a second vehicle struck the bicyclist who was laying in the roadway. That vehicle continued on and we haven’t been able to locate that second vehicle.”

Now just days into the investigation, police are asking anyone with information to come forward with tips. Witnesses tell police the second vehicle was a white SUV. Cpt. Mulder says they need that driver’s account of the tragedy to complete the investigation.

“We don’t have anything leading us to believe there is any intent on that person’s part either,” Cpt. Mulder said. “All the people (witnesses) agree it’s a dark stretch of roadway and you can’t really see anything until you’re on top of the situation. So we don’t believe from what we can tell that there was any intent on that second person’s part.”

This is the second bicyclist killed in the city in just two months.

As the investigation continues, police are reminding drivers of the importance of keeping a close eye on the roadways. No charges have been filed in this case. The incident is still under investigation and will be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.

If you know anything, you’re being asked to contact the Holland Police Department at (616) 355-1150.