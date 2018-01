Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Emergency crews have responded to a one vehicle rollover crash in Kent County.

It happened around 9:51 a.m. on Lincoln Lake just south of the 5 Mile Road intersection.

Dispatch says three people were inside the vehicle at the time. Head injuries were reported, but dispatch says injuries are minor.

Lincoln Lake is expected to be shutdown between 4 and 5 Mile for about an hour.