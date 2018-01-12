Kalamazoo woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Valentine’s Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo woman will likely spend between 17 and 19 years in prison after pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her husband.
Janel Boer entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree murder charges in court Thursday. She was accused of killing her husband, Greg, on Valentine’s Day in 2017.
In exchange for the plea, a firearms charge was dismissed.
The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s office says that the sentencing agreement for Boer’s case calls for between 17 and 19 years in prison.
42.291707 -85.587229