Kalamazoo woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Valentine’s Day

Posted 11:58 AM, January 12, 2018, by

Janel Boer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo woman will likely spend between 17 and 19 years in prison after pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her husband.

Janel Boer entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree murder charges in court Thursday.  She was accused of killing her husband, Greg, on Valentine’s Day in 2017.

In exchange for the plea, a firearms charge was dismissed.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s office says that the sentencing agreement for Boer’s case calls for between 17 and 19 years in prison.

