Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 12

1. Individual Laughfest tickets are now on sale!

Tickets can be bought through Ticketmaster or the box offices at Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place.

There will be a lot of different acts to enjoy, including some new ones announced this week, like John Mulaney and Rik Roberts.

"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will headline the signature event on March 10.

Laughfest runs from March 8 through 18.

2. Fiat Chrysler plans to invest a billion dollars to move their production of heavy-duty trucks from Mexico, to Michigan.

The move comes after the tax overhaul last month. The automaker will bring production of its ram heavy duty truck to the Warren Truck Assembly Plant, on the east side of the state.

The company also plans to pay $2,000 bonuses to about 60,000 hourly and salaried employees. On top of that, the company says the move will create about 2,500 new jobs.

The plan is to start manufacturing by 2020.

3. Would you pay $60 for a taco? This is apparently happening on the east side of the mitten.

The M Cantina is a Mexican style restaurant in Dearborn that just debuted their $60 taco this week.

The taco is topped with the finest cuts of seared American wagyu beef, foie gras, caviar, and black truffles. Of course, the taco wouldn't be complete without those roasted grasshoppers.

If you're in the area and want to give the pricey taco a try, there are some rules. First you have to call ahead to order, and you must order the tacos in threes, which means your meal will actually cost $180.

4. Facebook says it's making some changes so that experiences on the site will be more meaningful. The changes are a response to critics who've said social media can make people feel depressed and isolated.

So what does "more meaningful" mean? Facebook says it will emphasize personal connections over business pages and the celebrities people follow. There will also be fewer posts from brands, pages, and media companies, and more from people.

It says there will also be fewer videos. The company says that as a result of the tweaking, people will likely spend less time on Facebook.

5. The kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital got to meet several "Star Wars" characters Thursday night.

They're part of the group, Great Lakes Garrison. Some of the characters who came out included Darth Vader and Storm Troopers.

The goal is to make the kids smile, and get them to forget about why they're in the hospital.

The group plans to make this visit a monthly event.