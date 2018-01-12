Northepointe Christian Girls Move To 7-1
-
Grand Rapids Christian 49, Wayland 14
-
East Kentwood girls remain undefeated
-
Caledonia girls defeat South Christian
-
GR Christian Volleyball, A Family Affair
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 38, NorthPointe Christian 7
-
-
Godwin Heights Moves To 5-1
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
East Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Off To 4-1 Start
-
Bakita and Book Week 9
-
Zeeland West girls top Covenant Christian
-
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview
-
GR Christian Girls Hang on Against GR Catholic
-
Blitz Preview Week 7