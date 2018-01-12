Northepointe Christian Girls Move To 7-1

Posted 11:39 PM, January 12, 2018

GRANDVILLE, Mich. --The Northpointe Christian girls basketball team won 48-45 over Calvin Christian on Friday to move to 7-1 on the year.

