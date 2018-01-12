School superintendent finds candy ‘bribes’ for snow day on his front porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, Mo. - Winter weather had many students in the St. Louis area excited about a possible snow day Friday, and Superintendent Doc Cornman of Hillsboro Schools tweeted that someone was sending him candy "bribes" to call off school.

A note with Reese's peanut butter cups placed at his front door read: "You know what to do."

The first round of "Please Call School Off Tomorrow" candy has arrived. Students in my neighborhood really want a Snow Day!!! They remembered my favorite! pic.twitter.com/QQGjBF1tDb — Doc Cornman (@DocCSupt) January 12, 2018

This isn't the first time Cornman has received candy when the snow starts falling, according to KTVI. Last year someone dropped off some Hershey bars.

He tweeted, "This is the second time over the past year the mysterious candy has appeared. They never ring the doorbell, never knock, it's just placed on the front porch for me to see when I walk out to check the weather. Local Girl Scouts have offered to bring by my favorite cookies as well."

Cornman was consistent in saying that school would be in session. He made the final call before 4 a.m. Friday.

Twitterverse..... Hillsboro WILL BE in session today. It's another great day for the Hillsboro Hawks to soar to new educational heights. It's cold outside, roads are clear, but the buses and buildings will be warm - see ya there. — Doc Cornman (@DocCSupt) January 12, 2018

This does not appear to be an isolated incident.

Another St. Louis-area superintendent said he received candy Thursday night. The note attached said, "Don't be a nerd #callitofflink." He also did not call off school Friday.

Getting Creative..Doorbell just rang and when I answered..this was there... #TryingToTwistMyArm pic.twitter.com/x6ESbG6tnR — Dr. Link (@FestusR6Supt) January 12, 2018