West Ottawa defeats Grand Haven in battle of OK Red unbeatens

GRAND HAVEN, Mich--- Two of the three unbeaten teams in the OK Red met as West Ottawa made the trip to Grand Haven to take on the Buccaneers. West Ottawa came away with the 76-64 win and with Grandville falling to Rockford, the Panthers took over sole possession of first place in the OK Red.
