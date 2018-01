× Woman pleads guilty to stabbing man to death in Allendale

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – An Allendale woman pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder Thursday in the stabbing death of a man last April.

Heather McFerrin faces 15 to 30 years in prison when sentenced in February.

McFerrin had faced open murder charges in the death of Spencer Rauch in the Allendale Meadows Mobile Home Park during a party after an altercation.