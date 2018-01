× 100th Street overpass over US-131 closed until further notice

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police says MDOT has ordered the closure after a crash Friday night.

We’re told two semi trucks were hauling oversized shipping containers and got stuck under the 100th Street overpass.

All northbound traffic on US-131 has resumed to normal, but theĀ 100th Street overpass over US-131 closed until further notice.

