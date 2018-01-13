A relatively quiet weekend in West Michigan with snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a partly cloudy sky for inland communities. Folks along the lakeshore mainly from South Haven to Berrien County will see light snow showers throughout the day with a dusting of accumulations. Light snow flurries can’t be ruled out for anyone along or west of US-131. Snow showers will slowly diminish into the evening. Temperatures will be cold only in the upper teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Sunday will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky until very late in the evening. Around 10pm our next Alberta Clipper system will start to move into West Michigan. Light to heavy snow will remain widespread through the area during our overnight hours and right into the Monday morning commute. We expect a total of 2-4 inches of snowfall from late Sunday night to early Tuesday as snow showers will linger into Tuesday.

West Michigan will hold on to snow showers for the first half of the work week. Cold air is back and here to stay through the forecast. Temperatures will remain below average until late in the weekend when we start to see afternoon highs back up into the lower 30s.